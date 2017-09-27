Help with heating bills available in Lake County

Heating assistance through a federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is available to low-income Lake County residents.

The priority period for heating assistance begins Oct. 1 for seniors 60 and older and the disabled. Beginning Nov. 1, families with children age 5 or under and households where service has been disconnected or it is imminent are eligible. Availability for all low-income households begins Dec. 1.

All applicants must schedule an appointment with the Community Action Partnership of Lake County by calling (847) 249-4330. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2018 or until funding is exhausted.