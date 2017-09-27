Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/27/2017 4:31 PM

Elk Grove Village, Rolling Meadows square off in food drive

Daily Herald report

Students from Elk Grove and Rolling Meadows high schools are now participating in Elk Grove Township's 2nd annual Cereal Bowl Competition.

The students, along with local community members, will be collecting boxed cereal donations over the next two weeks to benefit families who use the Elk Grove Township food pantry.

The competition will culminate on Friday, Oct. 6, during the 7:30 p.m. football game between the two high schools at Elk Grove High School. The school with the highest number of boxed cereal donations will be named the competition winner and receive a traveling trophy.

Elk Grove Township also invites community members to show support by bringing boxed cereal to the game to donate.

The Elk Grove Township food pantry truck will be in the football field's parking lot.

For more information, contact Elk Grove Township Administrator Paul Pioch at (847) 437-0300.

