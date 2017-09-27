Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 9/27/2017 12:02 PM

DuPage sheriff searching for missing woman

  Amy Nelson

Daily Herald report

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding a 39-year-old woman who last was seen about 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Four Lakes apartment complex near Lisle.

Authorities say Amy Nelson suffers from mental illness and has no means of transportation or financial assistance.

She is roughly 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses and last was seen wearing a gray or dark blue shirt, blue jeans, Birkenstock sandals and may be carrying a maroon backpack. She has family in both Lisle and LaGrange Park.

Anyone who has seen the woman or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at (630) 407-2400.

