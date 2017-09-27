District 203 starts year with opportunities, accomplishments

hello

The 2017-18 school year is well underway in Naperville Unit District 203. Our 22 schools and Connections program are busy doing inspirational things inside and outside the classroom. Let me share with you some examples just from the past few weeks of what's been happing at your school district.

Shortly after the school year began, many District 203 students had the opportunity to learn about and even view (through protective glasses) the Aug. 21 total eclipse. This was a particularly exciting event at Naperville Central and Naperville North high schools as all students were assembled on their respective football fields to view the eclipse.

Rain and a cloudy sky threatened the view, but the clouds parted in time for us to witness this historic event. Several Central students collected data from the eclipse with Fermi National Laboratory. The independent study students, led by science teacher Katherine Seguino, were tracking the rate of muons.

The following week United States Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ran for president last year, spoke at Naperville Central to government students from both high schools. During his presentation, Sanders encouraged students to get involved in politics no matter their political views. Students also engaged in a question-and-answer session with the senator. His visit to Naperville Central was through our partnership with Anderson's Bookshop.

The district's composite ACT score for the Class of 2017 was 25. Our score continues to exceed the state average of 21.4 and the national average of 20.9. Naperville North had a composite score of 25.1 and Naperville Central 25.0. We are proud of our students' achievements.

Also this school year, the three-year Digital Learning Initiative rollout came to an end as students in kindergarten through fifth grade received their devices. Over the past two years, every student in high school and junior high was issued a Chromebook with access to Google Apps for Education (G-Suite) to use at school and to be brought home. In total, we have handed out 16,000 Chromebooks and 1,300 iPads, which when placed side by side would stretch more than three miles long.

Please join me in celebrating everything that makes our students, staff and community exemplary. Thank you for your continued support, inspiration, and commitment to education and our students.

• Dan Bridges is superintendent of Naperville Unit District 203. During the school year, his column appears monthly in Neighbor.