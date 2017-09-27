Dawn Patrol: Cubs' celebration on hold after 8-7 loss to Cards

Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. holds his shoulder after slamming into the outfield wall chasing an RBI double by the Cardinals' Paul DeJong Tuesday night in St. Louis. Almora left the game, which the Cubs lost 8-7. Associated Press

The champagne will have to stay on ice at least one more day before the Cubs can party at Busch Stadium. Jake Arrieta, who pitched the Cubs to victory in the wild-card game two years ago in Pittsburgh, could not deliver against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. Read Bruce Miles' take here.

3 charged in Kane County gun investigation

Prosecutors have filed charges against three people accused of illegally buying guns on behalf of someone barred from owning a firearm. Full story

Naperville man accused of insider trading

A former Naperville investment banker says he will plead guilty to fraud charges stemming from a federal insider trading investigation, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago. Full story

Gurnee police searching for rapist

Police have asked for help locating a man who committed a sexual assault reported Sunday in Gurnee. Full story

Wrongfully convicted Lake County man settles suit for $9 million

A former Waukegan man wrongly imprisoned for a 1999 murder will receive $9 million through a settlement with the law enforcement agencies that put him behind bars. Full story

Marci Webber should be released, psychologist says

The clinical psychologist who treating Marci Webber is supporting a claim the mother has made for years -- that she's sane and should be released back into society. Webber slashed her 4-year-old daughter's throat while they were visiting a relative in Bloomingdale. Full story

Rosemont man charged with sexually abusing 9-year-old

A 30-year-old Rosemont man was ordered held on $250,000 bail Tuesday on charges he sexually abused a 9-year-old girl earlier this month. Full story

Weather

Mostly cloudy and 65 degrees this morning. Cooler today with highs in the low 70s. Lows tonight in the 50s. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays to report early this morning. Resurfacing work is scheduled to cause restrictions on Route 59 between I-90 and North Avenue. Full traffic.

Head coach John Fox and the Bears could have a tough time Thursday night against the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. - Associated Press

In the first three weeks, the Chicago Bears' defense faced quarterbacks with a combined 10 Pro Bowl appearances. But none of them has a higher passer rating against the Bears than the 103.2 of Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, who is 15-3 against the Bears in games he starts and finishes. Full story .