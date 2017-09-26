Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 9/26/2017 6:51 PM

Juvenile faces multiple charges in vehicle burglaries and auto theft

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A juvenile is facing charges in connection with dozens of burglaries and auto thefts reported over the past three weeks in several communities.

Lakemoor police said they were called to a home on the 500 block of Summer Boulevard about 5:30 p.m. Monday on a well-being check and found the juvenile hiding in a closet.

Police on Tuesday said the juvenile admitted to 14 vehicle burglaries in that community and being involved in an auto theft and chase on Sept. 12 that ended with a crash at Route 12 and Molidor Road in Volo. The driver of the stolen car in that case fled into a wooded area and was not located.

Police said the juvenile also admitted to more than 20 vehicle burglaries and five auto thefts in multiple jurisdictions but did not provide details. Police did not provide the age, gender or residence of the juvenile, who was being held at the Depke Juvenile Complex near Vernon Hills.

Multiple charges were pending with different jurisdictions, Lakemoor police said. Money was the most common item taken in the burglaries, police said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account