Juvenile faces multiple charges in vehicle burglaries and auto theft

A juvenile is facing charges in connection with dozens of burglaries and auto thefts reported over the past three weeks in several communities.

Lakemoor police said they were called to a home on the 500 block of Summer Boulevard about 5:30 p.m. Monday on a well-being check and found the juvenile hiding in a closet.

Police on Tuesday said the juvenile admitted to 14 vehicle burglaries in that community and being involved in an auto theft and chase on Sept. 12 that ended with a crash at Route 12 and Molidor Road in Volo. The driver of the stolen car in that case fled into a wooded area and was not located.

Police said the juvenile also admitted to more than 20 vehicle burglaries and five auto thefts in multiple jurisdictions but did not provide details. Police did not provide the age, gender or residence of the juvenile, who was being held at the Depke Juvenile Complex near Vernon Hills.

Multiple charges were pending with different jurisdictions, Lakemoor police said. Money was the most common item taken in the burglaries, police said.