Crime
updated: 9/26/2017 9:18 PM

In court, Reynolds alleges scheme to bribe dictator

  Former U.S. Rep. Mel Reynolds is accused of failing to file tax returns from 2009 to 2012.

Former congressman Mel Reynolds said in court Tuesday that a clout-heavy Chicago businessman tried to use a partnership with Reynolds to funnel bribes to officials in Zimbabwe -- allegations that the businessman, Elzie Higginbottom, repeatedly denied.

The allegations came as Reynolds -- who is acting as his own attorney as he defends himself from misdemeanor federal tax-evasion charges -- cross-examined Higginbottom, who said he paid Reynolds a $10,000-a-month consulting fee to help him drum up business opportunities in Africa.

The returns on the deal apparently weren't great: Higginbottom testified the only deal Reynolds put together -- one to sell latex gloves in Africa -- lost more than $100,000.

Higginbottom, a millionaire developer and major Democratic donor, is among several investors in a group that purchased the Chicago Sun-Times in July.

He spent 90 minutes on the witness stand, with Reynolds repeatedly questioning him about alleged payouts to Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe and other senior Zimbabwe government officials.

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

