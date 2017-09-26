In court, Reynolds alleges scheme to bribe dictator

Former U.S. Rep. Mel Reynolds is accused of failing to file tax returns from 2009 to 2012. Associated Press/July 30, 2015

Former congressman Mel Reynolds said in court Tuesday that a clout-heavy Chicago businessman tried to use a partnership with Reynolds to funnel bribes to officials in Zimbabwe -- allegations that the businessman, Elzie Higginbottom, repeatedly denied.

The allegations came as Reynolds -- who is acting as his own attorney as he defends himself from misdemeanor federal tax-evasion charges -- cross-examined Higginbottom, who said he paid Reynolds a $10,000-a-month consulting fee to help him drum up business opportunities in Africa.

The returns on the deal apparently weren't great: Higginbottom testified the only deal Reynolds put together -- one to sell latex gloves in Africa -- lost more than $100,000.

Higginbottom, a millionaire developer and major Democratic donor, is among several investors in a group that purchased the Chicago Sun-Times in July.

He spent 90 minutes on the witness stand, with Reynolds repeatedly questioning him about alleged payouts to Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe and other senior Zimbabwe government officials.

