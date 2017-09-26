Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/26/2017 8:03 PM

Gurnee police searching for rapist

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Police have asked for help locating a man who committed a sexual assault reported Sunday in Gurnee.

The assault occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. Saturday on a wooded walking path south of the intersection of Washington Street and Route 21.

The attacker is described as a man with a "tan" complexion and a medium to heavy build, according to a news release from the Gurnee Police Department Tuesday.

The man is believed to have dark, short hair that is shaved on the sides and a goatee, officials said, and he smelled like smoke at the time of the assault.

He was last seen wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt made of lightweight material and dark-colored pants, possibly sweatpants.

The sweatshirt had a contrasting color logo on the left side of the chest.

Police are putting together a composite sketch, which they plan to release.

Anyone with information should call Gurnee police at (847) 599- 7000 or reach out to Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662- 2222.

Information could lead to a cash reward.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account