updated: 9/26/2017 11:18 AM

Des Plaines man run over, killed in motorcycle crash

A Des Plaines man killed in a motorcycle crash Monday in northwest Indiana was run over by a semi and several other drivers, but none of the vehicles stopped, authorities say.

Bahnan Dawood, 50, was driving a 2012 Honda motorcycle in the I-65 northbound lanes about three miles north of the Fair Oaks exit about 11:15 p.m.

The bike's rear tire blew out, causing Dawood to lose control, Indiana State Police said. Dawood was wearing a helmet, state police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

