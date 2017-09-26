Cops heard shots in Glendale Heights murder-suicide

Glendale Heights police say officers were at the scene of a domestic dispute Saturday night when they heard the gunshots that left two men dead and a woman injured.

Police responded about 8:30 p.m. to a report of a disturbance at a townhouse on the 1400 block of Golfview Drive.

The first two officers to arrive were walking into the garage when they heard the initial gunfire, Chief Douglas Flint said. They then waited for more officers to arrive with a ballistic shield so they could safely enter the home.

"As they made entry into the house, that's when the last gunshot took place for the suicide," Flint said.

Once inside, police found Jonathan Frandsen dead of multiple gunshot wounds. A woman who lives at the home, Michelle Vollman, was found conscious with multiple gunshot wounds.

A third person, Matthew Rose, was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"It was a domestic situation between three people and one person had a gun," Flint said.

He said authorities believe Frandsen and Vollman were inside the townhouse when Rose arrived armed with a handgun.

"Mr. Rose shot Jonathan," Flint said. "And then when the female came out from the kitchen, he shot her as well."

Rose killed himself as officers were entering the townhouse, Flint said.

The last known address for Rose was the townhouse where the shooting occurred. Frandsen lived in Melrose Park.

Vollman was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening. She remained hospitalized on Tuesday, Flint said.

Police continue to investigate the shooting in conjunction with the county coroner's office and the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force.