updated: 9/26/2017 12:51 PM

Berwyn man killed in Elmhurst motorcycle crash

Daily Herald report

A motorcyclist died Monday night after a crash involving a sport utility vehicle in Elmhurst, police said.

The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of North and Berteau avenues.

First responders found Ivanny Mendez-Perez, 28, of Berwyn, with massive head trauma, police said.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle stopped after the crash and remained at the scene.

No charges have been filed but the crash remains under investigation by Elmhurst police and the DuPage County Accident Reconstruction Team.

