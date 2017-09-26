Arlington Heights library director resigns for 'personal reasons'

Arlington Heights Memorial Library Executive Director Jason Kuhl resigned suddenly for "personal reasons," library officials said Tuesday.

Kuhl, who had been executive director since June 2012, resigned effective Monday, library board President Deb Smart said.

Smart said Kuhl cited "personal reasons" for his departure, though she declined to detail exactly what those reasons were. Other board members, when contacted Tuesday afternoon, referred questions back to Smart.

Kuhl didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

"It's unfortunate he's left," Smart said. "He gave us many years of service. We wish him and his family the best."

Mike Driskell, the library's director of administration, has been appointed acting executive director by the library board.

The board will discuss next steps in trying to find a new executive director during its next meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

Smart said Kuhl resigned Monday morning, and was not present at the board's meeting Monday night. She said the board learned of his resignation before Monday, though she declined to say exactly when Kuhl informed them.

Smart would also not comment on his job performance and whether the board desired him to stay, only saying, "He did a great job for us."

Kuhl joined the library in 2008 as manager of information services, and was appointed library operations director in 2010.

In the earlier part of his career, he was a branch manager for the St. Louis County Library. He received a bachelor's degree in art history from Illinois State University in 1997, and a master's degree in library and information science from the University of Illinois in 1999, according to his LinkedIn profile.