9/25/2017

Wauconda man killed in McHenry County crash

A 39-year-old Wauconda man died Saturday after the car he was driving went off the road and crashed in a rural area of far northwestern McHenry County.

The man, whose name has not been released, was behind the wheel of a 2015 Dodge Dart heading east on Hunter Road, west of Harvard, when the crash occurred about 7:05 p.m., according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the car failed to stop for a stop sign at Hunter and White Oaks Roads and struck a berm west of the intersection, causing the vehicle to go airborne and land on its roof.

The driver was the only occupant of the car, sheriff's police said. He was wearing his seat belt and alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor at this time, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigations Unit and the McHenry County Coroner's Office.

