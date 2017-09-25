Wauconda man, 39, killed in McHenry County crash

A 39-year-old Wauconda man died Saturday after the car he was driving went off the road and crashed in a rural area of far northwestern McHenry County.

Matthew D. Grey was pronounced dead at the scene of thee crash in the 6500 block of White Oaks Road in Harvard at about 7:42 p.m. Saturday, McHenry County Coroner Dr. Anne Majewski said in a news release Monday. An autopsy determined he died as a result of traumatic positional asphyxia.

McHenry County Sheriff's police said he was behind the wheel of a 2015 Dodge Dart heading east on Hunter Road, west of Harvard, when the crash occurred about 7:05 p.m.

Authorities said the car failed to stop for a stop sign at Hunter and White Oaks roads and struck a berm west of the intersection, causing the vehicle to go airborne, crash through a fence and land on its roof.

Grey was the only occupant of the car, sheriff's police said. He was wearing his seat belt and alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor at this time, authorities said.