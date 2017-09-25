Stevenson choral concert to be broadcast online

hello

A choral concert scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stevenson High School will be broadcast online at thecube.com/event/fall-choir-concert-748849.

The video is courtesy of the Stevenson Broadcast Network. If you want to attend the show, it'll be in the Performing Arts Center at the Lincolnshire school. Tickets are free. Parking in lots D and B are recommended for closest access to the theater.

Also Tuesday, the Choral Guild will be hosting a fundraiser at Culver's in Buffalo Grove from 4 to 10 p.m. Mention Stevenson Choir when ordering.