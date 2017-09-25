Round Lake Beach mayor hosts fireside chat at water plant

A Fireside Chat with Village of Round Lake Beach Mayor Richard Hill will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Central Lake County Joint Action Water Agency facility, 200 Rockland Road, Lake Bluff.

The chats are held monthly by the village to bring the county, state, and federal officials closer to local residents. They normally are held at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, but Wednesday's event is off-site.

Coffee and desserts will be provided by the village. For more information, call (847) 201-9032, email rlbeachcenter@rlbeach.org or visit www.rlbciviccenter.com.