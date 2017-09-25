Motorcyclist killed in Crystal Lake crash Sunday night

hello

A motorcyclist was killed after a sport utility vehicle crashed into him Sunday night in Crystal Lake, police said.

The crash happened about 8:50 p.m. at Virginia and Rakow roads.

A teenager driving a Ford Expedition was southbound on Virginia Road when he turned east on to Rakow Road and struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, police said.

When police and firefighters arrived they found the motorcyclist, an adult man, had life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital and died while undergoing treatment, police said.

The motorcyclist's name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The teenager and his four passengers were not injured.