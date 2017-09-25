Feder: WBBM renews deal to air Bears games

Chicago Bears football broadcasts will continue to air on WBBM AM 780/WCFS FM 105.9 under a multiyear extension announced Monday.

The CBS Radio all-news station beat back a strong bid by Tribune Broadcasting news/talk WGN AM 720 for the broadcast rights it held until 1996.

Terms of the renewal were not disclosed, but the new deal begins after the current season and is believed to run for at least three additional years. WBBM Newsradio has been the voice of the Bears since 2000.

