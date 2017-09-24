Breaking News Bar
 
Special needs career fair Tuesday at Forrest View

Daily Herald report

The Directions College & Career Fair 2017 on Tuesday, Sept. 26, is designed to help students with special needs and their families gain information about opportunities following high school.

"This event is an eye-opening experience for parents," said Lauren O'Donnell, Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Transition Specialist. "It is a great place for them to research possibilities and have their questions answered."

The event at the District 214 Forrest View Education Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, will be co-hosted by District 211, Northwest Suburban High School District 214, Barrington Unit School District 220, Saint Viator High School and Harper College.

The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Keynote speaker Mark Harris, director of student disability services at the University of Iowa, will speak about the top mistakes parents make during the transition to college. Parents and students will be able to meet with representatives from more than 50 colleges and other programs.

