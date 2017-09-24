Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/24/2017 8:37 AM

Sen. Collins likely against GOP health bill in latest blow

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, center, leaves a meeting with Senate Republicans Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, center, leaves a meeting with Senate Republicans Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    Associated Press

 
By ALAN FRAM
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she finds it "very difficult" to envision backing the last-chance GOP bill that would repeal the Obama health care law.

Her likely opposition leaves the Republican drive to fulfill one of the party's chief campaign promises dangling by a thread.

The Maine moderate's comments on CNN's "State of the Union" leave her all but certain to join two GOP senators who've declared their opposition - Arizona's John McCain and Kentucky's Rand Paul.

Unless the White House and party leaders can persuade at least one of the three to come around, three GOP "no" votes will be enough to kill the legislation because all Senate Democrats oppose it.

The measure would repeal much of the Affordable Care Act and shift money and power to the states.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account