Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 9/24/2017 3:50 PM

Legislative summit in Kildeer

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative summit Thursday, Sept. 28, 7 to 9 a.m. at Concorde Banquets, 20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer. U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, State Sen. Dan McConchie, State Rep. Nick Sauer and Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor will participate. Issues to be discussed include: the state budget; Route 53 extension; road construction; pension, workers comp and insurance reform; and school funding. The cost is $50 per person and includes a full breakfast buffet ($30 for chamber members). To register go to http://business.lzacc.com/events/details/legislative-breakfast-summit-rescheduled-from-7-27-17-8275. For information, contact the Chamber office at (847) 438-5572.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account