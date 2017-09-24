The Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative summit Thursday, Sept. 28, 7 to 9 a.m. at Concorde Banquets, 20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer. U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, State Sen. Dan McConchie, State Rep. Nick Sauer and Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor will participate. Issues to be discussed include: the state budget; Route 53 extension; road construction; pension, workers comp and insurance reform; and school funding. The cost is $50 per person and includes a full breakfast buffet ($30 for chamber members). To register go to http://business.lzacc.com/events/details/legislative-breakfast-summit-rescheduled-from-7-27-17-8275. For information, contact the Chamber office at (847) 438-5572.
updated: 9/24/2017 3:50 PM
Legislative summit in Kildeer
