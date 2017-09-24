CLC to host regional college fair

Lake County high school students and their parents can learn about nearly 180 colleges and universities at the Illinois Regional College Fair, hosted by the College of Lake County from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19. The fair will be in the Physical Education Center, Building 7, on the CLC Grayslake campus, 19351 W. Washington St. Information sessions on college financial aid will be provided by staff from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. in Room 706 of the Physical Education Center.

For more information, call (847) 543-2588 or visit CLC's website.