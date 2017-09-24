Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 9/24/2017 3:48 PM

CLC to host regional college fair

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Lake County high school students and their parents can learn about nearly 180 colleges and universities at the Illinois Regional College Fair, hosted by the College of Lake County from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19. The fair will be in the Physical Education Center, Building 7, on the CLC Grayslake campus, 19351 W. Washington St. Information sessions on college financial aid will be provided by staff from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. in Room 706 of the Physical Education Center.

For more information, call (847) 543-2588 or visit CLC's website.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account