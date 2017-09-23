Wauconda school uses obstacle course to build family involvement

What better way to increase family involvement at a school than with an obstacle course?

Wauconda Grade School, partnering with Vernon Hills' Hot Ground Gym, held its Hot Ground Geckos Obstacle Course Saturday at the school.

The event, labeled as a Community Capacity Builder, was planned to help increase family involvement at the school.

The 14-station obstacle course included a truck pull, tire sea, army crawl, wall climb, tire drag and rope bridge.

The Wauconda Grade School staff had a host of helpers and supporters, including Wauconda High School Future Business Leaders of America and Wauconda Middle School National Junior Honor Society students, the Wauconda Park District, the Wauconda Area Library, local officials and the police department.