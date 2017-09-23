Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/23/2017 4:37 PM

Wauconda school uses obstacle course to build family involvement

  • Shyanne Lewis, 10, of Wauconda cools off after she ran the Hot Ground Geckos Obstacle Course on a hot autumn day at the Wauconda Grade School on Saturday.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Juan Teran helps his daughter Ava, 4, of Wauconda through the tire part of the Hot Ground Geckos Obstacle Course on a hot autumn day at the Wauconda Grade School on Saturday

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Guadalupe Jimenez helps her daughter Jantzu, 4, of Wauconda through the high wall part of the Hot Ground Geckos Obstacle Course on a hot autumn day at the Wauconda Grade School on Saturday

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Edson Lopez, 6, goes down as he and Fiona Jensen, 6, both of Wauconda pull a truck as part of the Hot Ground Geckos Obstacle Course on a hot autumn day at the Wauconda Grade School on Saturday

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

What better way to increase family involvement at a school than with an obstacle course?

Wauconda Grade School, partnering with Vernon Hills' Hot Ground Gym, held its Hot Ground Geckos Obstacle Course Saturday at the school.

The event, labeled as a Community Capacity Builder, was planned to help increase family involvement at the school.

The 14-station obstacle course included a truck pull, tire sea, army crawl, wall climb, tire drag and rope bridge.

The Wauconda Grade School staff had a host of helpers and supporters, including Wauconda High School Future Business Leaders of America and Wauconda Middle School National Junior Honor Society students, the Wauconda Park District, the Wauconda Area Library, local officials and the police department.

