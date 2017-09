South Barrington bank robbed by 'soft-spoken' man

hello

Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a bank Friday afternoon in South Barrington.

The robbery happened about 3 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank at 40 S. Barrington Road.

The FBI said the robber was a white male in his mid 30s with a thin build and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He had facial acne, patchy facial hair, unkept hair and was soft-spoken. He wore a dark blue baseball hat and silver-framed glasses.

The FBI plans to release photos of the robber and more information today.