updated: 9/23/2017 1:08 PM

Car show, pumpkin bowling part of Huntley Fall Fest fun

  • Sarah Dolder, 1, holds a small pumpkin with help from her dad Brian Dolder of Huntley Saturday at the Huntley Fall Fest at Deicke Park. They were playing a bowling game in the kids activity area.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Ford Mustangs are lined up near a pond Saturday at the Huntley Fall Fest at Deicke Park. They were part of a car show that featured about 100 classic, customized and new cars and trucks.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Dozens of booths of local businesses attract people Saturday at the Huntley Fall Fest at Deicke Park.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The 12th annual Huntley Fall Fest on Saturday featured a wide variety of activities, starting with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. Other activitis included a scarecrow building contest, petting zoo and pony rides, tractor show, car show, hayrides, fireworks and the bands Serendipity, American English, Hillbilly Rockstarz and The Lounge Puppets.

The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Deicke Park with many of the same activities, including a carnival, a craft and home business show, trackless train rides, pumpkin bowling, model train display, library book sale and an ice-cream eating contest. The festival closes with Hi Infidelity performing on the main stage from 5-7 p.m.

