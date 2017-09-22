Touch-a-Truck this weekend at Avon Township

Avon Township will host its 8th Annual Touch-a-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Avon Township center, 433 E. Washington St., Round Lake Park. The free family event will feature vehicles from area libraries, park districts, police departments, villages and the township highway department. Call: (847) 546-1446 ext. 301.