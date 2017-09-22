Avon Township will host its 8th Annual Touch-a-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Avon Township center, 433 E. Washington St., Round Lake Park. The free family event will feature vehicles from area libraries, park districts, police departments, villages and the township highway department. Call: (847) 546-1446 ext. 301.
updated: 9/22/2017 4:52 PM
Touch-a-Truck this weekend at Avon Township
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Hainesville
- Round Lake
- Round Lake Park
- Avon Township
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.