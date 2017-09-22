Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 9/22/2017 6:50 PM

Psychiatrist: Plackowska "had all the money and no hugs" growing up in Poland.

  • Elzbieta Plackowska

    Elzbieta Plackowska

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

Growing up in eastern Poland, the daughter of a respected physician and a mother who fled to the United States when she was 8, Elzbieta Plackowska was a little girl with "all the money but no hugs."

Chicago psychiatrist Dr. Alexander Obolsky testified during the ninth day of Plackowska's double homicide trial as a rebuttal witness for prosecutors.

Earlier in the day, forensic psychiatrist Phillip Resnick concluded his defense testimony that the Naperville woman was having a "psychotic episode" and thought she was "killing the devil" and letting 7-year-old Justin Plackowski and 5-year-old Olivia Dworakowski go to heaven when she stabbed them to death.

After examining Plackowska, Obolsky said he thinks the 45-year-old Naperville woman "fully appreciated the criminality of her conduct" Oct. 30, 2012, when she murdered the children and two dogs in Dworakowski's home.

Obolsky said Plackowska enjoyed the benefits of a mother who sent U.S. currency back to the family in Poland but also felt emotionally neglected and abandoned by her mother.

Eventually Plackowska and her husband, Artur Plackowski, had their first son, Matusz, and moved to the United States.

Despite what Obolsky called a "very significant loss of social status" as Plackowska learned, firsthand, the difficulties facing immigrants, she pledged to be the "perfect mother she never had."

After having Justin, Obolsky said, Plackowska eventually became envious of her own children because in her mind they had "a better mother than she ever did."

This envy, he said, was a clear sign of her narcissistic personality disorder.

Obolsky also pointed to a brief video clip from her interview where she discusses being a good citizen for 40 years and how five minutes (during the murders) ruined her life.

"Here she's using her children as pawns, as tools, to establish her own self esteem," he said. "This is severe narcissism."

Earlier in the day, the defense rested its case after Plackowska declined to testify on her own behalf.

Obolsky is expected to continue his testimony about his examination of Plackowska when the trial resumes on Monday.

