Preschool Fair in Grayslake

Parents are invited to meet with staff from nearly 20 area preschools and find the perfect match for their family during a Preschool Fair at Grayslake Area Public Library. A variety of programs including: public, private, all day care, Montessori, etc. will be at the library Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Parents and caregivers can learn about each school's philosophy of learning, schedule, daily routine, teacher-child ratio, opportunities for parent involvement and cost. This event is free and does not require registration. For information, call the library at (847) 223-5313 or visit www.grayslake.info. The library is at 100 Library Lane, Grayslake.