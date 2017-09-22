Parents are invited to meet with staff from nearly 20 area preschools and find the perfect match for their family during a Preschool Fair at Grayslake Area Public Library. A variety of programs including: public, private, all day care, Montessori, etc. will be at the library Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Parents and caregivers can learn about each school's philosophy of learning, schedule, daily routine, teacher-child ratio, opportunities for parent involvement and cost. This event is free and does not require registration. For information, call the library at (847) 223-5313 or visit www.grayslake.info. The library is at 100 Library Lane, Grayslake.
updated: 9/22/2017 4:44 PM
Preschool Fair in Grayslake
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Education
- Grayslake Public Library
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.