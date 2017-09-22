MCC to highlight career programs at fair for manufacturing, trades

McHenry County middle school and high school students can learn about careers in high-demand fields at the Manufacturing, Trades & Industry Career Expo Wednesday.

The fair is 6 to 8 p.m. at McHenry High School East Campus, 1012 N. Green St.

McHenry County College representatives will be on hand to answer questions about certificates and associate degree programs to prepare students for in-demand fields, such as engineering, automotive, robotics and industrial maintenance.

Students can also receive information about MCC's Engineering Pathways program, which allows students to transfer to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Engineering.

More than 300 parents and students from local middle schools and high schools are expected to attend.

Students can enter to win drawings for autographed Bears and Blackhawks items, donated by Jett's Heating and Air. High school seniors can register for up to $3,000 in postsecondary tech scholarships, sponsored by the McHenry Rotary Club-Sunrise.

For more information about MCC's degree programs, visit mchenry.edu.