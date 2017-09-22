Man claims self defense, asks for bond in Schaumburg parking lot shooting

A man accused of a fatal shooting in a Schaumburg Walgreens parking lot is asking that bond be set, saying he acted in self-defense.

Oliver L. Rhone is charged with the first-degree murder of Quentin Tillison, 37, on Aug. 14.

Tillison "has a history of menacing my client," defense attorney Frank Cece told Cook County Judge Marc Martin Friday in arguing for bond to be set for Rhone, 37, who has been held without bail since last month.

Cook County assistant state's attorney Lorna Amado-Chevlin called Cece's claim "unsupported," saying Rhone never has filed a police report accusing Tillison.

During the hearing, Martin watched a surveillance video authorities say recorded the shooting in the parking lot at Roselle and Wise roads. However, Martin said he will not rule until after he reviews hospital and police reports Cece said are relevant to his motion.

Prosecutors say Rhone got out of his car when Tillison passed by as he left the store with his purchases. The men started arguing and Rhone pulled out a handgun, pointed it at Tillison and fired as Tillison turned to flee, prosecutors said. Tillison, who was shot in the abdomen, died the next day at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Cece said Tillison had stabbed Rhone in the neck in July 2016. He said Rhone did not report the stabbing to police because he knew Tillison only by a nickname. But Cece says hospital records prove Rhone's injuries.

In August 2016, Cece said, Tillison confronted Rhone at a Schaumburg restaurant where Rhone was dining with his girlfriend. Cece claimed his client reported the restaurant confrontation to police but no arrests were made. Cece did not say why the two men were enemies.

Cece gave a different account of what happened in the parking lot. He said Tillison said something to Rhone while passing Rhone's car in the parking lot. As Rhone got out, Tillison went to his own car and appeared to remove something, Cece said. Then Tillison walked back to Rhone with a hand behind his back, Cece said.

"It was a reasonable use of self-defense," Cece said. "The victim continued to be the aggressor, the provocateur."

The video shows "the victim is minding his own business," Amado-Chevlin said. "He walks past him (Rhone) ... this one (Rhone) jumps out of his car and calls him back ... He's (Rhone) the one who initiates everything."

The wounded Tillison told witnesses who attempted to help him that "Oliver did this," she said.

Rhone next appears in court on Oct. 2.