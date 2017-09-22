Lincolnshire's annual leaf collection program will begin Oct. 16. Leaves must be placed in the parkway in front of a house by noon Monday of your pickup week. Leaf collection at houses west of Riverwoods Road will run Oct. 16-20, Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 and Nov. 13-17. Leaf collection at houses east of Riverwoods Road will be Oct. 23-27, Nov. 6-10 and Nov. 20-24. Do not mix brush, garden waste, tree limbs, vines or lumber with leaves. For more information, call Waste Management at (800) 796-9600.
updated: 9/22/2017 4:47 PM
Lincolnshire schedules leaf collection
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Lincolnshire
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.