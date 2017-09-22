Lincolnshire schedules leaf collection

Lincolnshire's annual leaf collection program will begin Oct. 16. Leaves must be placed in the parkway in front of a house by noon Monday of your pickup week. Leaf collection at houses west of Riverwoods Road will run Oct. 16-20, Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 and Nov. 13-17. Leaf collection at houses east of Riverwoods Road will be Oct. 23-27, Nov. 6-10 and Nov. 20-24. Do not mix brush, garden waste, tree limbs, vines or lumber with leaves. For more information, call Waste Management at (800) 796-9600.