Gas leak forces evacuation of West Chicago apartment complex

A gas leak forced the evacuation of a West Chicago apartment complex for about an hour Thursday night, authorities said.

Officials were called to the Riverwoods apartment complex in the 800 block of Lorlyn Drive about 8:52 p.m., authorities said.

Officials said high natural gas and carbon monoxide levels were recorded in the complex, forcing residents to evacuate.

Rescue officials shut off the gas meter, brought in the gas company, and ventilated the building, authorities said.

There were no injuries, authorities said. Residents were able to return to their apartments just before 10 p.m.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation.