Dawn Patrol: 5-3 win over Brewers cuts Cubs' magic number to 6

hello

The Cubs' Kris Bryant hits a two-run home run in the 10th inning of Thursday night's game in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Extra special win for Bryant, Cubs

Kris Bryant hit a 2-run homer off Oliver Drake to break a 3-3 tie in the 10th inning, and the Cubs went on to win 5-3. The victory reduced the Cubs' magic number for winning their division to 6. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' take here.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Ed Rogan of Mundelein donated more than $100,000 so Mundelein High School could have a state-of-the-art weight room and workout facility in memory of wife Antoinette "Toni" Rogan, who was a school employee.

A $100,000 memorial donation that funded the renovation of Mundelein High School's weight room likely is the largest monetary gift in the school's 56-year history, officials said. Full story.

Baumer seeks rematch with Crespo in 44th District

Hanover Township Clerk Katy Dolan Baumer of Streamwood announced Thursday she will again seek the Republican nomination for 44th District state representative, while Democratic incumbent Fred Crespo also confirmed his bid for a seventh term. Full story.

Effort to allow backyard chickens in Des Plaines dies

A national news report about the risks of salmonella and a local man accused of using a hunting bow to kill a hawk that attacked his hens contributed to end the effort to allow backyard chickens in Des Plaines. Full story.

Jim Munroe, keynote speaker for Judson University's World Leaders Forum Inspirational Series on Oct. 9, will talk about his spiritual journey and being a spokesman for Be the Match after receiving a lifesaving bone marrow transplant for a rare form of leukemia at the age of 30. - Courtesy of Judson University

"I was a self-proclaimed agnostic, borderline atheist," says Jim Munroe, an author, inspirational speaker and magician from Dallas headlining Judson University's World Leaders Forum Inspirational Series Oct. 9. Full story.

Two men charged in burglary of Naperville pharmacy

Two men were charged with felony burglary of a Naperville pharmacy after the Naperville Police Department's police dog Rocco tracked down one suspect, and police later took the other suspect in custody. Full story.

Authorities are looking for this man, who they believe might have been involved in a shooting Aug. 26 in Aurora. - Courtesy of Aurora Police Department

The Aurora Police Department is reaching out to the public via social media in hopes of identifying man they believe was involved in a shooting Aug. 26 near New Haven and Hammond avenues. Full story.

Authorities trying to find suspects in shooting that hit car, garage in Aurora

Shots fired in Aurora Tuesday night hit a car and garage, and Aurora police are seeking the public's help finding three suspects, officials said Thursday. Full story.

Chicago man charged with stealing Wheaton couple's car at gunpoint

Bail was set Thursday at $250,000 Thursday for a Chicago man accused of following a Wheaton couple to their home earlier this year and stealing their car at gunpoint, officials said. Full story.

DeBrincat looking to win spot with Chicago Blackhawks

One week into Chicago Blackhawks training camp, and we've seen an awful lot of 19-year-old Alex DeBrincat skating on a line with Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz. Beat writer John Dietz shares his thoughts here.

It's Week 5 for prep football

Check out football.dailyherald.com for previews of this weekend's games.