updated: 9/22/2017 9:44 PM

ABC report: Five accused players' stories were 'more credible,' college says

Daily Herald report

ABC News reported Friday that Wheaton College administrators concluded that the statements of the five football players accused of hazing a teammate were "more credible" than those of the alleged victim.

Noah Spielman, James Cooksey, Kyler Kregel, Benjamin Pettway, and Samuel TeBos all turned themselves into police by Friday and had each posted $5,000 bail on charges of aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint.

In a confidential letter obtained by ABC News, the college says the accuser was "not being forthright," and says the charged players gave consistent denials of attempted sexual assault, and also took steps "to ensure (the accuser) was not harmed."

Wheaton College hired an outside firm to investigate the allegations, according to ABC News.

The college's associate director of human resources and the director of auxiliary services signed the letter, which focuses on the sexual misconduct allegations, according to the report.

To read the full story, go to abcnews.go.com.

