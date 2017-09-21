Robber hits bank in Elgin grocery store

Elgin police said this person robbed a bank on the 1600 block of Larkin Avenue Wednesday. COURTESY OF Elgin Police Department

Elgin police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person who robbed a bank in the 1600 block of Larkin Avenue Wednesday, authorities said.

Police said on Facebook the person walked up to the bank counter at about 6:40 p.m. and demanded cash from a bank employee.

After receiving the money, the suspect left the bank and ran away, authorities said.

No employees or customers were injured in the robbery.

A picture released on Facebook shows the robber standing in a grocery store while wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a bandanna over his face.

The FBI is investigating with assistance from Elgin detectives.

Anyone with any additional information can contact police at (847) 289-2600, or provide an anonymous tip via the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or by texting 847411. All tips via text must include ELGINPD in the beginning of the text along with the message and tip information.