Crime
updated: 9/21/2017 8:03 AM

Robber hits bank in Elgin grocery store

  • Elgin police said this person robbed a bank on the 1600 block of Larkin Avenue Wednesday.

Lee Filas
 
 

Elgin police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person who robbed a bank in the 1600 block of Larkin Avenue Wednesday, authorities said.

Police said on Facebook the person walked up to the bank counter at about 6:40 p.m. and demanded cash from a bank employee.

After receiving the money, the suspect left the bank and ran away, authorities said.

No employees or customers were injured in the robbery.

A picture released on Facebook shows the robber standing in a grocery store while wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a bandanna over his face.

The FBI is investigating with assistance from Elgin detectives.

Anyone with any additional information can contact police at (847) 289-2600, or provide an anonymous tip via the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or by texting 847411. All tips via text must include ELGINPD in the beginning of the text along with the message and tip information.

