Psychiatrist: Naperville mother killed kids 'out of love -- not anger'

Prosecutors are challenging a psychiatrist's assertion that Elzbieta Plackowska was psychotic in 2012 when she killed her son and a young girl she was baby-sitting in Naperville.

Forensic psychiatrist Phillip Resnick says the Naperville woman thought she was "killing the devil" and letting 7-year-old Justin Plackowski and 5-year-old Olivia Dworakowski go to heaven when she stabbed them to death.

"This was a killing out of love -- not anger," Resnick's testified Thursday morning during Plackowska's double-murder trial. He says there was no rational motive for the crime.

In addition to killing the children, Plackowska, 45, also is accused of fatally stabbing two dogs.

Prosecutors argue that Plackowska killed her son to get back at her husband, a trucker who spent most days traveling away from home. They say her murderous rage was fueled by alcoholism and a feeling of worthlessness.

Despite thinking the kids went to heaven, Resnick testified that Plackowska had second thoughts within an hour of repeatedly stabbed Justin and Olivia on night of Oct. 30, 2012.

But during cross-examination, State's Attorney Robert Berlin said evidence suggests that Plackowska's doubts happened "within seconds or minutes of committing the murders" at Olivia's Naperville home.

Before leaving the townhouse, Plackowska put one the knives she used into the sink and covered it up with dishes. She also locked the front door and closed all the doors in the hallway leading to the master bedroom where the children were killed. In addition, Plackowska also tried to wash her hands before leaving through the backdoor of the townhouse.

Plackowska later told police that tried to wash her hands because it looked like she did something wrong.

Plackowska traveled to a friend's house in Naperville. While en route, she called her church and left a message saying she "saw the devil" and "did something wrong." At one point, she removed the back cover of her cellphone and threw the device out of her car. She later said she got rid of the cellphone because she didn't want police to track her.

When she got to the friend's house, Plackowska lied and said an intruder killed the kids. Someone at the house called police.

Berlin also presented evidence showing that Plackowska had a rocky relationship with her husband. Resnick testified that the marriage was normal.

The cross-examination of Resnick is continuing this afternoon.