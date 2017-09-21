Palatine Jaycees hosting inaugural beer festival

An inaugural community fundraising beer festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 4, in Palatine.

Sponsored by the Palatine Jaycees, the Fall Back Brew Fest will be in the village aquatic center's parking lot from 1 to 5 p.m. at 340 E. Palatine Road, behind a Walgreens and just west of Northwest Highway. Money raised from the bash will go toward individuals in need and civil organizations.

In addition to the suds, the Jaycees have invited local food trucks so visitors can have something to eat with their tastings.

Fall Back Brew Fest co-chair Traci Hinshaw is excited about the inaugural event, expected to feature about 150 beers from 50 local and national breweries.

"We thought this would be a fun new event to introduce to Palatine and hope to continue it for years to come," Hinshaw said. "We get to taste some delicious beer with our neighbors. Then, the proceeds from the tickets allow the Palatine Jaycees to continue our involvement in the community."

VIP tickets are $40 in advance, or $50 at the door, and include a souvenir tasting glass, early entry at noon, 25 three-ounce tastings and access to some small batch and specialty brews not available with general admission.

General admission tickets are $30 in advance, or $40 at the door, and include a souvenir glass with 20, three-ounce tastings with entry starting at 1 p.m. Designated driver tickets are $10 in advance and at the door.

Fall Back Brew Fest guests must be 21 or older. For more information, check fallbackbrewfest.com.