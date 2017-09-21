Fourth person charged in connection with Elgin murder

A fourth person has been charged in connection with the August murder of Bayron Cruz-Garcia in Elgin.

Michael A. Giacomino, 31, of the 800 block of Bode Road, Elgin, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, police said in a Facebook post. His bail was set at $1 million in Kane County bond court.

Cruz-Garcia, of South Elgin, was found bleeding just before 2 a.m. Aug. 12 in a parking lot on the 1100 block of Jansen Farm Drive, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Three others were charged with first-degree murder last month: Gabriel M. Lopez, 26, of the 600 block of St. Charles Street, Elgin; Carlos F. Lopez, 29, of the 100 block of Birch Street, Carpentersville; and Ivette Rodriguez, 20, of the 1400 block of Keele Drive, Carpentersville.

Police said it appeared that some or all of the defendants knew the victim, who was not robbed of any property.

Further investigation implicated a fourth suspect, and police arrested Giacomino at about 12:18 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Elgin police at (847) 289-2700. Individuals can provide anonymous tips or information via the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or by texting 847-411 and including the ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.