Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 9/21/2017 6:16 AM

Drew Peterson to find out today if murder conviction was proper

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Drew Peterson

    Drew Peterson

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Supreme Court is scheduled to rule on whether former Chicago-area police officer Drew Peterson was properly convicted of murder in the death of his third wife.

The court announced it would release its opinion Thursday on Peterson's appeal of his 2012 conviction in the death of Kathleen Savio.

He claims the use of hearsay testimony at his trial violated his constitutional right to confront his accusers.

Savio's 2004 death was initially ruled accidental, but the case was reopened after the 2007 disappearance of Peterson's fourth wife, Stacy Peterson.

Statements Stacy Peterson allegedly made to others were used against Drew Peterson at his trial. He's serving 38 years for Savio's death.

He's also serving 40 years for allegedly plotting to kill the prosecutor who put him behind bars.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account