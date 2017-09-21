District 59 administration center construction on hold for permit

Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59 announced Thursday that work on its new Administration and Professional Development Center is on hold until it gets a permit from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.

Work began Aug. 29 at 1001 Leicester Road to level the construction area and prepare it for building foundation work after the district received both zoning approval and final building permits.

Work was stopped Sept. 5 as the permitting process for the MWRD had not been finalized, the district said in a news release. The MWRD is working to expedite the permit process, and the delay is not expected to impact the June of 2018 projected completion date, the district said.

More information about the project is at www.ccsd59.org/timeline.