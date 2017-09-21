Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/21/2017 6:32 PM

District 59 administration center construction on hold for permit

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59 announced Thursday that work on its new Administration and Professional Development Center is on hold until it gets a permit from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.

Work began Aug. 29 at 1001 Leicester Road to level the construction area and prepare it for building foundation work after the district received both zoning approval and final building permits.

Work was stopped Sept. 5 as the permitting process for the MWRD had not been finalized, the district said in a news release. The MWRD is working to expedite the permit process, and the delay is not expected to impact the June of 2018 projected completion date, the district said.

More information about the project is at www.ccsd59.org/timeline.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account