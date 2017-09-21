Dawn Patrol: Psychiatrist testifies Naperville woman believed she was killing the devil

Elzbieta Plackowska had "a psychotic belief" that the devil was inside her son and a young girl when she stabbed them to death nearly five years ago, a forensic psychiatrist testified Wednesday. Full story

Electricity poles and lines lay toppled on the road after Hurricane Maria hit the eastern region of Puerto Rico. - Associated Press

Many across the suburbs were sick with worry Wednesday about their relatives in Puerto Rico, where a widespread power outage made it impossible to communicate with the island pummeled by Hurricane Maria. Full story

Rescue personnel work on a collapsed building in Mexico City on Wednesday, a day after a devastating 7.1 earthquake. - Associated Press

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake Tuesday was a harrowing experience not only for former suburban residents who live in central Mexico, but also for those who have family there. Full story

Wheaton College player's lawyer: Why so long for charges?

An attorney for one of five Wheaton College football players accused in a teammate's hazing 18 months ago said his client is "frustrated" with how long it took to bring charges -- especially because the players already had been punished by the school. Full story

Landmark status leaves future uncertain for old Naperville library

A plan to preserve the old Nichols Library in Naperville by moving it appears unlikely after the city council voted to designate the building a local landmark, Mayor Steve Chirico said Wednesday. Full story

Elk Grove Park District submits $2 million offer to buy township property

A potential day care and language school appears to be the front-runner to get an Elk Grove Township building on Chelmsford Lane in Elk Grove Village, but the park district has submitted formal bids to buy the land. Full story

Did you see hit-and-run that killed tollway worker? Police seek tips

Police are asking the public to help find a semitrailer driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed an Illinois tollway worker Monday. Full story

Bears may get Kyle Long back on Sunday

Starting guard Kyle Long could make his 2017 debut Sunday, which would be a godsend for a Bears offensive line hobbled by injuries. Read Bob LeGere's take

Tampa Bay's Adeiny Hechavarria scores on an single by Brad Miller on Wednesday in an 8-1 win over the Cubs in St. Petersburg, Fla. - Associated Press

Blake Snell gave up two hits in seven shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays ended the Cubs' season-best seven-game winning streak 8-1 on Wednesday night. Full story