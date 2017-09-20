Prostitution investigation leads to drug arrest

Eugene Sanders, 37, of the 7900 block of Francisco in Chicago, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, Naperville police said Wednesday. Courtesy of Naperville police

A prostitution sting this summer led police to a Chicago man they say was selling heroin and crack cocaine out of an Aurora condo, authorities said Wednesday.

When officers searched the condo Sept. 14, they found the man with 23 grams of heroin, 50 grams of crack cocaine, drug packaging materials, paraphernalia and a small amount of cash, Naperville police said in a news release.

Eugene Sanders, 37, of the 7900 block of Francisco Avenue in Chicago, has been charged with two felonies -- possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver cocaine -- as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, police said.

Sanders was taken into custody by special operations group members from the Naperville and Aurora police departments and members of a task force from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

The officers developed information during a prostitution investigation in August that a suspect they identified as Sanders was selling heroin and crack cocaine in Naperville and nearby. They later zeroed in on a condo on the 700 block of Lewisburg Lane, which is near Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center on the city's far east side.