Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/20/2017 2:34 PM

Principal: No evidence to support rumors of possible shooting at Geneva High School

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Authorities and school officials have not found any validity to rumors of a possible shooting threat at Geneva High School, police said Wednesday.

      Authorities and school officials have not found any validity to rumors of a possible shooting threat at Geneva High School, police said Wednesday.
    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 

Authorities and school officials say they found no credible evidence to validate rumors of a possible shooting threat Wednesday at Geneva High School.

Extra safety measures were implemented at the school after rumors of possible violence spread "very quickly" on social media, Principal Tom Rogers said in a notice Wednesday afternoon. School officials and police were made aware of the messages in the early morning, he said, and later determined the rumors could not be substantiated.

"The safety and security of students at Geneva High School continues to be our top priority, and we, along with the Geneva Police Department, believe that Geneva High School is safe," Rogers said.

Students were asked to bring their identification cards to school and be prepared to have their belongings searched. Extra staff members and police officers patrolled the high school, as well as nearby elementary and middle schools, Police Cmdr. Julie Nash said.

Rogers said in his notice that classes and after-school activities would resume as normal, and students who did not attend school Wednesday would still be allowed to participate.

Additional safety precautions will be in place throughout the week, Rogers said. Counselors and advisers are also available for students in need of additional support.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account