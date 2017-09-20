Principal: No evidence to support rumors of possible shooting at Geneva High School

Authorities and school officials say they found no credible evidence to validate rumors of a possible shooting threat Wednesday at Geneva High School.

Extra safety measures were implemented at the school after rumors of possible violence spread "very quickly" on social media, Principal Tom Rogers said in a notice Wednesday afternoon. School officials and police were made aware of the messages in the early morning, he said, and later determined the rumors could not be substantiated.

"The safety and security of students at Geneva High School continues to be our top priority, and we, along with the Geneva Police Department, believe that Geneva High School is safe," Rogers said.

Students were asked to bring their identification cards to school and be prepared to have their belongings searched. Extra staff members and police officers patrolled the high school, as well as nearby elementary and middle schools, Police Cmdr. Julie Nash said.

Rogers said in his notice that classes and after-school activities would resume as normal, and students who did not attend school Wednesday would still be allowed to participate.

Additional safety precautions will be in place throughout the week, Rogers said. Counselors and advisers are also available for students in need of additional support.