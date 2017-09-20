Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 9/20/2017 8:52 AM

Chicago mom of murdered sex-trafficking victim testifies at Senate hearing

Yvonne Ambrose, a Chicago mother whose 16-year-old daughter, Desiree Robinson, was murdered last Christmas Eve in a Markham garage -- an online sex-trafficking victim -- stood up to Silicon Valley during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

Ambrose told her daughter's story at a packed hearing called by the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to get the ball rolling to pass "The Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act of 2017."

Congress has been wrestling for years with how to shut down and punish internet sites playing a role in sexually exploiting youngsters. The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations concluded in a January report that Backpage.com is the biggest offender when it comes to trafficking in minors.

For the full story, click here.

