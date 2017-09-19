Streamwood man shot, released from hospital

hello

A 22-year-old Streamwood man was treated and released from St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates after being shot on the 100 block of Woodcrest Circle in Streamwood shortly after midnight Tuesday, police said.

Streamwood Police Chief Ed Valente said he could release very little about the ongoing investigation other than that the shooting was an isolated incident that represented no threat to the general public.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting early Tuesday, but did not find the victim because he had already left for the hospital, police said.