Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/19/2017 4:43 PM

Streamwood man shot, released from hospital

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A 22-year-old Streamwood man was treated and released from St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates after being shot on the 100 block of Woodcrest Circle in Streamwood shortly after midnight Tuesday, police said.

Streamwood Police Chief Ed Valente said he could release very little about the ongoing investigation other than that the shooting was an isolated incident that represented no threat to the general public.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting early Tuesday, but did not find the victim because he had already left for the hospital, police said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account