St. Charles veterans' groups welcome Gold Star families

hello

The St. Charles Veterans Support Group hosts the closing ceremonies for the Gold Star Mission 500 Saturday.

Honored guests include Gold Star families of 34 Illinois National Guardsmen from across the state who were killed during the wars in Iraq/Afghanistan.

Thirty-four cyclists are riding 500 miles starting Wednesday in Cairo, Illinois to St. Charles, arriving at their final destination at approximately 3 to 3:30 p.m. at Mount St. Mary Park on Prairie Street, east of Route 31.

Staff Sgt. Jacob Frazier of St. Charles was the first Illinois Guard member to be killed in action.

Gold Star Mission has launched a scholarship fund in the name of each the service member killed in action. To make a donation, visit goldstarmission.org. or facebook.com/Goldstar500.

To support the St. Charles Veterans Support Group -- comprised of St. Charles Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5036, American Legion Post 342, and AMVETS Post 503 -- checks can be made out to American Legion Post 342, 1150 N. Fifth Ave., St. Charles, 60174.