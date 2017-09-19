Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/19/2017 10:56 AM

Smoldering trash catches Wheaton house on fire

Daily Herald report

Wheaton firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze Monday afternoon that left a house on the 1500 block of Burning Trail uninhabitable.

Fire officials said they were called to the house at 2 p.m. and discovered a fire on the outside of the home that had extended to the attic.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, which is believed to have been caused by smoldering materials left in an outdoor trash container that ignited, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The blaze was brought under control within minutes of the firefighters' arrival, however officials said the damage was extensive enough to keep the residents from returning immediately. No cost estimates on the damage were provided by fire officials.

