Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/19/2017 8:31 AM

Small earthquake reported in Illinois, felt in 3 states

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ALBION, Ill. -- The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a small earthquake in southeastern Illinois was felt across parts of Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

The USGS says the preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday about 7 Â½ miles (12 kilometers) northeast of the city of Albion (AL'-bee-uhn). The agency says the quake caused light to moderate shaking and very light damage. The quake's preliminary depth was a little more than 7 miles (11.5 kilometers).

The Edwards County Sheriff's office in Albion says there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS says shaking was felt in Terre Haute and near Bloomington in Indiana, Owesboro and Paduch in Kentucky, and Effingham and Carbondale in Illinois.

Albion is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Louisville, Kentucky.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account