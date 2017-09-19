One person injured in Aurora shooting

Aurora police are seeking witnesses to a shooting on Sunday that left a 34-year-old man with injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 600 block of South Fourth Street around 5 p.m., authorities said in a news release posted to the department Facebook page.

Officials said the victim was standing in an enclosed front porch when he was approached by two men who had just exited a blue Chevy TrailBlazer that pulled into his driveway.

One of the men had a handgun and opened fire. After the shooting, the suspects returned to the SUV and left the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Authorities said there is no description available for the suspects.

The shooting does not appear to be random, and the victims and witnesses were largely uncooperative, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (630) 256-5500, Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit tips with the Aurora Police My PD app.