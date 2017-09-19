Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/19/2017 6:21 PM

One person injured in Aurora shooting

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

Aurora police are seeking witnesses to a shooting on Sunday that left a 34-year-old man with injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 600 block of South Fourth Street around 5 p.m., authorities said in a news release posted to the department Facebook page.

Officials said the victim was standing in an enclosed front porch when he was approached by two men who had just exited a blue Chevy TrailBlazer that pulled into his driveway.

One of the men had a handgun and opened fire. After the shooting, the suspects returned to the SUV and left the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Authorities said there is no description available for the suspects.

The shooting does not appear to be random, and the victims and witnesses were largely uncooperative, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (630) 256-5500, Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit tips with the Aurora Police My PD app.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account