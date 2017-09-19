Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 9/19/2017 4:46 PM

District 15, union trade charges after negotiating session

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A meeting Monday with a federal mediator of Palatine Township Elementary District 15 and a union representing secretaries, program assistants, nurses and other support employees failed to produce headway, with each party blaming the other for lack of progress. Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28.

The Educational Support Personnel Association, which represents the employees, said in a statement it was prepared to present a counter proposal to the board, but that the board's last offer was incomplete and misleading, and so the union couldn't respond. "Tonight was a very disheartening meeting," said Angie Drazkowski, union president. "We were ready to bargain, but instead of taking one step forward, we took two steps back."

The board said in a statement that the union's characterization of the meeting was not accurate. The board has made a comprehensive proposal and despite multiple intervening bargaining sessions and mediation sessions, the union has failed to respond, the board said. "We are hopeful that the negotiating team will finally respond with a proposal at the next mediation session," board President Lisa Szczupaj said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account